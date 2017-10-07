A motorcycle collision on the Don Valley Parkway that left a man with serious lower body injuries is now being investigated by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.

The vehicle struck the back of a van on the off-ramp at York Mills Road after an attempted stop by a Toronto police officer last Thursday, the SIU says.

One police officer and four witness officers are a part of the investigation.

The police oversight agency is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.