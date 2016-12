Ontario's police watchdog has released the name of a man who died after being shot by London police.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says 35-year-old Samuel Maloney was shot after a confrontation with police at a London home around 6 a.m. on Dec. 23.

The agency says Maloney was pronounced dead at the scene, and at least one officer was injured in the incident.

SIU spokesperson Jason Gennaro told CBC London on Friday that investigators were working to establish a timeline of events leading up to the fatal shooting.

The SIU said three officers are the subject of the investigation, and 18 more are considered witnesses.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.