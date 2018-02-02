Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a woman crashed her car into a concrete pylon while being followed by an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle on Thursday night.

The woman suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, which took place around 10 p.m. in King City, in York Region.

An SIU release says the OPP officer saw the woman turn on to King Road from Spring Hill Drive and begin travelling east in the westbound lanes.

The officer made a U-turn in order to follow the driver. A short time later, she crashed into a concrete pylon, sustaining multiple fractures.

The SIU investigates any incident in which there has been death, serious injuries, or allegations of sexual assault involving the police.