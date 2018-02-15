The province's civilian police watchdog has determined that a 31-year-old man who died after being hit by a stun gun during an interaction with police would have died from the combination of a pre-existing heart condition and cocaine toxicity whether or not the weapon was used.

The Special Investigations Unit has recommended that no charges be laid against the officer involved in the incident.

Police were called to the man's house in the St. Clair Avenue and Old Weston Road area around noon on Nov 4., 2016, after getting reports that he was screaming and had two large knives.

They found him lying on the ground, waving the knives, and commanded him to put them down multiple times.

The man resisted attempts to handcuff him and an officer used a conducted energy weapon (CEW) on him three times, wrote SIU director Tony Loparco in Thursday's report.

The officer holding the CEW, also known as a stun gun, told SIU investigators that he feared for his safety and believed the man could have other weapons under his body that he could use to hurt himself or an officer.

After the weapon was discharged, officers were able to cuff the man, the report said, but shortly afterwards, he became unresponsive and was taken to hospital, where he died.

A post-mortem examination found the man had cardiomyopathy — a chronic disease of the heart muscle — and was intoxicated with cocaine.

The pathologist later confirmed to the SIU that the man would have died due to the combination of cardiomyopathy and cocaine "irrespective of the use of the [electronic control device].

The SIU probes incidents between police and civilians that result in serious injury or death, or that involve alleged sexual assault.