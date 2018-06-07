Civilian killed, police officer injured in east end shooting

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe a police-involved shooting in Toronto's east end that left one person dead and an officer injured after being shot.

A Toronto Police spokesperson told CBC News that police responded just before midnight to reports of a person with a gun on Hymus Road, in the Warden Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area.

The Toronto police spokesperson said that when officers arrived on the scene, one of the officers had an interaction and shots were fired.

One person was transported to a trauma centre but didn't survive. Danny Villeneuve of Toronto Fire, who was present at the scene, told CBC Toronto he was shot in the leg and chest.

The officer was shot just below the heart but was wearing the required Kevlar vest, said Mike McCormack, president of the Toronto Police Association.

"He's in good condition. Obviously he's quite shaken up," said McCormack. "Thank God for his bullet proof vest and luck."

McCormack said his association was concerned by the recent uptick in gun violence in Toronto, connecting the issue to an understaffed police force.

"The willingness for somebody to shoot a police officer. That's really speaking a lot to what's going on in Toronto right now," he said.

The SIU is called in to probe cases that involve police that lead to a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Chief says proper gear for cops is 'critical'

Police Chief Mark Saunders addressed the shooting during an appearance on Thursday morning.

"I'm here to say that our officer is okay," said Saunders, adding that it's "critical" for police to have proper equipment like Kevlar vests.

Saunders also spoke about the surge in crime, saying that Toronto is still an "incredibly safe city."

He said that the Toronto police are actively hiring to expand the force, with the hope of hiring 200 new staff members by the end of the summer.