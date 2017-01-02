The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a woman was found with life-threatening injuries in the city's west end.

Police were called to a house on Saint Clarens Avenue, near College and Lansdowne, shortly before 5 a.m. Monday morning. Officers found a 60-year-old female outside the house a short time after.

She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, though it is unclear what caused her injuries.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault where police are present. Six investigators have been assigned to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.