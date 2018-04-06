SIU probing 2nd death where Peel police administered naloxone

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a man died shortly after police administered naloxone, a powerful antidote for those overdosing on opioids.

This is the second time the SIU, which investigates all deaths or serious injuries involving police, has looked into a case where police officers have administered naloxone.

The agency said Peel Regional Police were alerted to a medical emergency at a building in the Westwood area of northeast Mississauga around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

At the scene, the SIU said, officers found a 45-year-old man — the organization provided no details about his condition — and performed CPR and administered naloxone. Both were unsuccessful.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after police and also could not revive the man.

The SIU hopes to speak with anyone who has information about the incident.

Police criticism mounting

Michael Gendron, spokesperson for the Canadian Police Association, tweeted critically about the latest probe, noting the SIU hasn't closed its first case surrounding police administering naloxone.

Once again, SIU investigating a police officer for trying to save an overdose victim. Should note, they *still* haven't closed the first case when this happened, almost a month later. <a href="https://t.co/dqJ4i7EkU7">https://t.co/dqJ4i7EkU7</a> —@michaelgendron

That probe — surrounding a 36-year-old man's death in Brampton — is also drawing criticism from the union representing Peel police.

Const. Adrian Woolley, president of the Peel Regional Police Association, called investigations like this unnecessary and suggested it puts undue stress on officers acting in good faith.