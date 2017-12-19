Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured after being followed by police in Mississauga Wednesday evening.

Toronto police were tailing a vehicle shortly before 5 p.m. near Fairview Road West and Hanson Road on suspicion that an occupant had been involved in a bank robbery, according to the Special Investigations Unit's preliminary information.

After travelling a short distance, the vehicle collided with four others at Hurontario Street and Rathburn Road, according to a news release by the SIU.

The man fled the scene and was later arrested by officers.

He was transported to hospital with a serious injury. It is not immediately clear if the man was hurt during the collision or when he was arrested by police.

The SIU is called in whenever someone is killed or injured during an interaction with the police.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to investigate the crash. The SIU has also assigned one collision reconstructionist as part of the investigation.