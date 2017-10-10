Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a police cruiser collided with a vehicle in Ajax on Thanksgiving Day, injuring its driver and passenger.

The collision happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday when a Durham Regional Police cruiser travelling northbound on Harwood Avenue hit a car in the intersection at Rossland Road, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 70s, was rushed to hospital with a fractured pelvis and the passenger, a 12-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries. There is no update on their current conditions.

The police officer inside the cruiser was also treated for a leg injury.

Three investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

The Police Services Act requires the SIU to investigate when police are involved in incidents involving death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.