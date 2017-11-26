The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 20-year-old man was seriously hurt during an arrest in Flemingdon Park.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, preliminary information suggests officers with the Toronto Police Service's Emergency Task Force, acting on an warrant, arrested three people at an apartment building in the Grenoble Drive and Vendome Place area around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

One of those arrested was transported to hospital with a serious injury, but no further details have been released.

Toronto police describe the incident as an "interaction" that resulted in the SIU being invoked, but say they cannot provide further comment by law.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the incident, the SIU says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529, or upload video evidence through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates any interactions between the public and police that result in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

