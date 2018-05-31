Police watchdog charges Durham officer for shooting a suspect in 2017

An officer with the Durham Regional Police Service was arrested on Thursday for his role in the 2017 shooting of a 21-year old man.

Following an investigation by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU,) the officer is now facing three criminal charges: one count of aggravated assault, one count of discharging a firearm with intent, and one count of discharging a firearm - reckless endangerment.

On Sept. 7, 2017, he was in a group of Durham officers tasked with following a 21-year-old man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

At the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Mondovi Gate in Toronto, there was an "interaction" between the man and the officer, according to a SIU news release.

The officer fired his gun and hit the man, who managed to drive away despite his injuries. The injured suspect was arrested days later by the Toronto police.

The SIU, who investigate all reports involving police where there is death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, opted to "cause charges to be laid against the officer," according to the news release.

He was released with conditions on Thursday and is expected back in court on June 21.