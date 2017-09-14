The province's police watchdog is investigating a Thursday morning shooting involving a police officer.

Toronto paramedics told CBC Toronto that they were called to an address near Cobbler Crescent and Driftwood Avenue, close to York University, just after 9 a.m.

They said they transported two injured men in their 20s to hospital. One of the men had suffered stab wounds and was in serious but not life-threatening condition, and the other was in life-threatening condition.

Monica Hudon, a spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), would not confirm the details of what took place.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault where police are present.

Hudon said that more details will be released on Thursday afternoon.