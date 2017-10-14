The province's police watchdog is investigating after a cyclist in his 50s was hurt by the door of a police cruiser in the city's Leaside neighbourhood Saturday.

Toronto police said officers arrived at Leaside Bridge on Millwood Road near Overlea Boulevard on Saturday morning in response to a medical call where one person was injured. The Special Investigations Unit's mandate was invoked shortly afterward, meaning the force could no longer comment on the matter.

According to the SIU's preliminary investigation, two Toronto police officers responded to reports of a person in distress around 10 a.m. Their cruiser was parked left of the bicycle lane.

When one of the officers opened their door, the cyclist was hit and was taken to hospital with upper body injuries.

The SIU did not specify the extent of the injuries.

Two investigators have been assigned to the incident along with two forensic investigators. Two witness officers and one subject officer have also been designated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or upload video footage through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates any interactions between the public and police that result in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

