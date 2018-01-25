Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has charged a Toronto police officer with assaulting a cyclist who rode through a red traffic light.

In a news release, the SIU says Toronto Police Const. Douglas Jason Holmes is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The SIU is an arms length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death or serious injury.

The incident happened during the afternoon rush hour on Oct. 10 last year.

Const. Holmes stopped a 44-year-old man, who later went to hospital with serious injuries. It happened on Queen's Quay, just west of Yonge Street at 5 p.m.

Monica Hudon of the SIU says that because the matter is now before the courts, police are not releasing the cyclist's name or the nature of his injuries.

Const. Holmes will appear in court at Old City Hall on Feb. 14.

Given the time of day and the crowded intersection, the SIU believes there are several witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU asks that anyone who recorded the arrest or injury on their cellphones upload that video through the SIU website.