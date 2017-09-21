Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a collision between a Peel Regional Police cruiser and a taxi in Bramtpon sent a man to hospital with a serious injury on Wednesday.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), around 2 p.m., the taxi and police cruiser drove into the intersection of Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive at the same time and collided.

A 30-year-old man, who was a passenger in the taxi, was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

The SIU is called in whenever someone is injured or killed in an incident involving police officers.

The unit has assigned one investigator, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist to the investigation, it said in a press release.

The release urges anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have any video evidence to contact them.