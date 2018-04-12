SIU clears Peel officers who gave naloxone to man who later died

The police officers who tried to save a Brampton man's life with the opioid antidote naloxone and CPR did nothing wrong, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found.

The SIU looks into all deaths involving police in the province. In this case, officers were called to a Brampton home on March 12 where they found a 36-year-old man in need of medical attention.

"The only contact police had with the man involved performing CPR and administering Narcan nasal spray. While neither of these interventions was able to save the man's life, they did not contribute to the man's death," said SIU Director Tony Loparco in a statement announcing the termination of the probe.

Police associations have argued the SIU doesn't need to investigate incidents like this.