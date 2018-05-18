SIU clears officers in Etobicoke police chase involving car with diplomatic plates

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared Toronto police officers involved in a car chase last year of any criminal charges.

According to the SIU, officers were pursuing a vehicle in the Dundas Street West and Burnhamthorpe Road area in Etobicoke when it crashed into two other vehicles including a car with diplomatic licence plates in February of last year.

Police arrested two occupants of the first vehicle. The driver of the vehicle with diplomatic plates was taken to hospital with a serious upper back injury.

The SIU assigned four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist to the case.

Following the investigation, SIU Director Tony Loparco determined there were no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against any officer involved in the incident.

The SIU investigates all deaths, serious injuries, or allegations of sexual assault involving police in the province.