A Toronto police officer has been charged with careless use of a firearm in connection with a non-fatal shooting outside a hotel one year ago.

Tony Loparco, director of the province's Special Investigations Unit, announced the charge in a press release on Wednesday.

The charge stems from an incident on the afternoon of Feb. 15, 2016. On that day, Toronto police officers followed a vehicle into the parking lot of the Toronto Don Valley Hotel & Suites at 175 Wynford Dr., at Eglinton Avenue East and the Don Valley Parkway, as they conducted an investigation.

An officer and one of the occupants of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man, had an "interaction" and the officer's gun discharged, according to the SIU statement. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The SIU is an arm's-length provincial agency that is called in to investigate incidents involving police that have resulted in death or serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

Const. John De Sousa has been charged with one count of careless use of a firearm. He will appear in court on March 1.

The SIU said it will not comment further on the matter.