The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a three-vehicle crash involving a car with diplomatic plates in Etobicoke late Thursday afternoon.

According to the SIU, police tried to stop a vehicle in the Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue area shortly before 4 p.m.

"There was an interaction with the vehicle's occupants, and the vehicle fled," a news release from the SIU said.

Not long after, the vehicle that fled struck another vehicle, which had diplomatic license plates, in the intersection of Burnhamthorpe Road and Dundas Street West.

A third vehicle was also struck.

Police arrested the two occupants of the first vehicle. The driver of the vehicle with diplomatic plates was taken to hospital with a serious upper body injury.

Jason Gennaro, spokesperson with the SIU, would not comment on the identity of driver of the car with diplomatic plates, or the nature of his injury.

A Toronto police officer was also taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury, Gennaro said..

Collision near Islington Ave and Bloor St W, car fled from police and subsequently crashed. 2 in custody. Witnesses call 416-808-2200 ^ma — @TPSOperations

The intersection of Burnhamthorpe and Dundas remained closed for most of the night.

The SIU has assigned four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist to the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 800-787-8529, and witnesses with video of the incident can upload it directly to the SIU's website.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates incidents involving police that result in death or serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.