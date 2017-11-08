Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured early Wednesday while being arrested by Toronto police.

The Special Investigations Unit said the man, 30, was initially involved in an altercation with an Uber driver near Parliament Street and Front Street East. The man then got involved in an altercation with TTC staff.

Toronto police were called at about 5:00 a.m., the SIU said in a news release.

"Officers located the man, and while arresting him, there was a struggle. The man was transported to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious injury," the release said.

Anyone who may have relevant information is urged to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

Anyone who may have any video related to this incident is also urged to upload that video through the SIU's website.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.