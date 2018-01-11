A water main break is responsible for causing a huge sinkhole on Yonge Street south of Highway 401 that is slowing traffic, Toronto Mayor John Tory says.

"This sinkhole resulted from a water main break which led in turn to instability of the soil underneath the pipes and to a sinkhole. Now we're focused on getting it repaired as soon as possible," Tory told reporters on Thursday.

City crews are assessing how long it will take to repair the sinkhole, which is located in two southbound lanes of Yonge Street at William Carson Crescent. Part of the sinkhole, north of York Mills Road, extends into the intersection.

Toronto Water said work has begun to repair the sinkhole, but no timeline has been established for the repair work yet.

(Mike Heenan/CBC)

Transportation Services crews have taped off the sinkhole, using a series of orange pylons, to prevent vehicles from falling into it.

From above, the sinkhole looks like a large foot.

Tory says the city has decided to make water main replacement a priority and the sinkhole repair work is part of that effort.

"We are investing literally hundreds of millions of dollars in doing water main repair work, for example, and replacement work that wasn't done in previous years," he said.

"The bottom line is, in some cases, these projects had been deferred for decades. And we're now doing them. But you can't do every one at the same time. And you don't always know where the faults are."

Toronto police are suggesting that drivers in the area might want to find alternate routes.

According to Toronto Water, there have been 182 water main breaks so far this month.