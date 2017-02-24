A six-metre wide sinkhole shut down a busy intersection in the city's west end Friday.

Police on the scene said the hole, in the Morningside Avenue and South Kingsway area, may have been caused by a water main break.

Morningside Avenue was expected to be closed in both directions for at least a few hours, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Update: @311Toronto assessing the sink hole/ damage. Morningside remains closd both directions at South Kingsway 4 at least a few hours.^adc — @TPSOperations

Police on scene say the hole on Morningside Avenue may have been caused by a water main break. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)