A six-metre wide sinkhole shut down a busy intersection in the city's west end Friday.

Police on the scene said the hole, in the Morningside Avenue and South Kingsway area, may have been caused by a water main break.

Morningside Avenue was expected to be closed in both directions for at least a few hours, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police on scene say the hole on Morningside Avenue may have been caused by a water main break. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Police on scene say the sinkhole on Morningside Avenue is six metres wide. (Chelsea Gomez)