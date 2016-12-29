One northbound lane and one southbound lane of Yonge Street are reopening Thursday morning as city staff continue fixing a sinkhole in Rosedale.

Contractors and city staff conducted work to repair a broken sewer throughout the night and are continuing today, the city said.

The problem developed "as a result of a suspected crack or break in a sanitary sewer," Ellen Leesti, spokesperson for the City of Toronto, previously said in a statement.

Police first shut down Yonge Street between Roxborough Street and Crescent Road earlier this week when the sinkhole, which is filled with water, appeared.