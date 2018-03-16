A Toronto man, 24, has died in hospital after a single vehicle crashed in Richmond Hill early Friday, York Regional Police say.

Police and paramedics were called to the the crash on 16th Avenue, near Fern and Bayview avenues, near Highway 404 and Highway 7, just before 1 a.m.

Police said the man was found without vitals signs and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle appears to have hit a parked car before it flipped.

York Region Paramedic Services arrived within four minutes, platoon leader Mike Arnold said Friday.

York Regional Police have closed 16th Avenue between Fern and Bayview avenues following the crash. Roads are expected to reopen at about 8 a.m.

Investigators are asking members of the public to contact them if they have any dashboard camera footage or if they witnessed the crash.