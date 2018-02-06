One person is dead and two others injured, one critically, after a single vehicle crash in Mississauga on Monday night, Peel paramedics say.

Steve Walker, superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, said paramedics received a call about the crash near Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue West at about 11 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition. A third was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Walker said the vehicle appears to have struck a pole. The ages and sexes of the victims were not available.