Toronto Police homicide squad investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

Toronto Police homicide squad investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

The Toronto Police homicide unit is now investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in which the deceased appeared to have been suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deceased appeared to have been suffering from gunshot wounds

The man was found without vital signs after his vehicle crashed into a fence. It's possible he was shot before losing control of the vehicle. (John Sandeman/CBC)

The driver crashed into a fence in the Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road area in Etobicoke at around noon on Monday.

Emergency responders found him without vital signs at the scene.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, but has since succumbed to his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400.

