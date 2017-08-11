Residents at two downtown Toronto condos have been without power since at least 5 a.m. Thursday, leaving them without access to elevators or air conditioning.

Property management says efforts are underway to restore power by Friday night — but the timeline is evolving.

Crossbridge Condominium Services, which manages 126 Simcoe St. and 21 Nelson St., told CBC Toronto that they are arranging temporary generators to provide power to the condo towers.

"We are moving as fast as we can. But nobody has a crystal ball to know what will happen," said Sandro Zuliani, the property manager's president.

Meanwhile, Toronto Hydro says the outage is the result of an equipment failure at the Nelson Street condo tower, which is not owned by the utility provider.

The utility said an equipment issue at 126 Simcoe led to multiple outages, including at Ripley's Aquarium Thursday, causing it to rely on back-up generators. Power to the aquarium has since been restored.

**WE ARE OPEN** Power has been restored! We apologize for any inconvenience and we hope to SEA everyone soon! — @RipleysAquaCA

As for the condominiums, Toronto Hydro says it cannot fully restore power there until the equipment housed at 21 Nelson St. is repaired.

There are at least 30 storeys at 126 Simcoe St. and 15 floors at 21 Nelson St.