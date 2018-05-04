Men charged with 1st-degree murder 2 years after shooting death in Woodbridge

Two men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2016 death of a Vaughan man.

Silverio Feola, 23, was shot to death on September 21, 2016 at a Vaughan residence.

At the time, York Regional Police said they were looking for three male suspects seen fleeing the scene in a small car.

As of Friday, two men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. A third suspect is still being sought.

Both men are in their 20s and from Toronto. They're set to appear in court in mid-May.