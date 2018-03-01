A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and other parts of the GTA, calling for a mix of rain and wet snow Thursday night and into Friday.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system moving into the Great Lakes could cause "significant snowfall" across the region.

The mix of rain and wet snow is expected to begin early this evening. But as the low-pressure system passes by to the south, "brisk northerly winds will pull in colder air" and turn that precipitation to snow, the federal weather agency says.

Total snowfall amounts are forecast to reach between 5 and 10 cm in most areas by Friday morning. However, snowfall amounts could reach 15 cm in some parts of Peel Region.

"There remains some uncertainty as to the exact track and intensity of the low pressure area. This will affect how much snow falls across the area, as the Toronto area will be near the northern edge of this late winter snowstorm," the weather statement says.



"In addition, strong and gusty northerly winds may result in local blowing snow and very poor visibility in exposed areas tonight."

The weather statement is in effect for Toronto, as well as much of Halton, Peel, Durham and York Regions.

While the "worst of the conditions" are expected Thursday night, the morning commute on Friday "will likely still be affected," the statement warns.