Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area saying "significant" rainfall is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Between 20 and 30 mm of rain is projected to fall in some areas of southern Ontario, according to the federal weather agency.

With warmer temperatures on the way, Environment Canada says a series of low pressure systems moving across the lower Great Lakes is to blame for the wet weather.

Toronto could see record-breaking daytime highs of 15 C on Tuesday and 14 C on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada forecasts.

The rainfall is expected to taper off by Wednesday evening.