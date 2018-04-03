New Hydro poles on sidewalks leave some Torontonians feeling squeezed
Older parts of Toronto may be exempt from accessibility rules, city staff say
Construction in the city's west end has some pedestrians feeling sidelined as hydro poles are not leaving much room on sidewalks.
While some have expressed concerns about the lack of space, according to city staff, in older parts of Toronto where there may not be enough room, sidewalks with hydro poles are exempt from the rule.
The lack of space makes it uncomfortable for most and may not leave enough space for those with wheelchairs or strollers, Alter says.
Accessibility advocate and Access Now founder Maayan Ziv agrees, saying that instead of coming up with exemptions, the city should enforcing accessibility requirements — even if it means creative and more expensive solutions.
She says there are possible solutions.
"Maybe we can enlarge the sidewalk, make it more comfortable for people but no, they just go bang, plop in those poles, make it worse for people," she said.
The poles are likely staying put, but city staff say a crew will be sent to the area to see if anything else can be done to improve accessibility.
With files from Trevor Dunn