A typical day for SickKids physiotherapist Ryan Ireland is working with seven-month-old babies like Samantha Burgoyne. She's had complex heart conditions since birth and is waiting for a heart transplant.

Samantha's parents, Cassandra Shawanda and Dwayne Burgoyne, have been living with her at the Hospital for Sick Children since she was born, and Ireland has been by their side for five months.

Samantha Burgoyne has lived at SickKids since she was born, when doctors discovered she had several complex heart conditions. (Barry Smith/CBC)

"It's pretty important, the development that Ryan is doing," Burgoyne said during his daughter's physiotherapy session with Ireland.

It may seem like play, but Ireland uses Samantha's toys to have her meet key milestones for her age, such as grabbing for a toy or have her follow its movement. He also focuses on having her roll, sit and do tummy time, where she is placed on her stomach to help develop strong head, neck and shoulder muscles.

Ireland gets Samantha to grab her toy. (Barry Smith/CBC)

"It helps her [Samantha] become more active, which makes her more stronger, which makes her more healthier. Without it I don't know how it would have been," Burgoyne said.

Samantha is one of many patients Ireland has worked with over his five years at SickKids. He is one of 43 physiotherapists working at the hospital, according to SickKids. Ireland's current role is in the hospital's cardiac critical care unit with patients from infants to 18.

Dwayne Burgoyne stands at his daughter Samantha's side during her physiotherapy appointment. (Barry Smith/CBC)

His interest in pediatrics started way before SickKids. Ireland's first job was at an after-school daycare program, and he also mentored kids aged three to 10 for a summer program.

But sports also influenced his career choice. Ireland grew up playing hockey and baseball, which brought him face-to-face with physiotherapy in his teens.

Ireland helps Samantha with tummy time as her mom, Cassandra Shawanda, keeps the baby focused. (Barry Smith/CBC)

"I was 15 and 16 and had back-to-back knee surgeries due to a hockey injury that led to a full calendar year worth of physiotherapy and a real loss of activity, including not only sports, but lots of social engagement with my friends," Ireland said.

Now, he prides himself on being able to get his patients moving again and back to their normal lives.

Ireland has been a physiotherapist at SickKids for five years. (Barry Smith/CBC)

"You're the one that gets to work hand-in-hand with them to make them be able to sit up again, make them be able to walk again, make them be able to hang out with their friends," Ireland explained.

And that is exactly the role Ireland had in helping former patient Kael Morrison, who had a rare immune-deficiency disorder.

Ireland, Kael Morrison and his mom Emily Knapp were featured in the SickKids ad. (SickKids Foundation)

Their special relationship was featured in a SickKids ad.

Kael 's determination had a lasting effect on Ireland.

Kael Morrison, left, and Ireland, right, featured in SickKids commercial in 2014. (SickKids Foundation)

"Kael, he's awesome. He really taught me probably more about myself, more than any other patient I've worked with," Ireland said.

Ireland and his patient Kael Morrison at SickKids. (Ryan Ireland)

Kael spent a year in hospital working with Ireland.

Ireland explained that Kael gave him perspective on dealing with life's tough moments.

Ireland plays hockey with Kael Morrison during one of their sessions. (Morrison Family)

"You can look back at an experience like that and say, 'If someone got through what he got through, than what I'm dealing with is a piece of cake,'" Ireland said.

Ireland and Kael Morrison playing basketball during one of their physiotherapy sessions after Kael's bone marrow transplant. (Morrison family)

Ireland said Kael 's journey to recovery had its ups and downs, but it was his patience and hard work that got him there.

"His resiliency is topped by nobody else that I've worked. I really appreciate just being able to see somebody really dig deep like he did," Ireland said.

Kael plays baseball with Ireland at Sick Kids during his January 2016 appointment. (CBC)

Kael received a bone marrow transplant, donated by his younger brother Eamon, in 2013. In January 2016, doctors at SickKids told Kael he was the first child in the world to receive a successful transplant for his rare disease. CBC Toronto was at the appointment when he received the news.

"When you get to see somebody make it to the other side like that … you couldn't hope than anything better than that," Ireland said.

CBC Toronto spoke to Kael over Skype from his home near Ottawa, and he hasn't forgotten about Ireland.

"He was friendly, he was nice, Ryan was a nice guy," Kael said.

And he definitely enjoyed their time together. "I think that back then I wouldn't call those sessions, I would call those fun," Kael said ​

Kael at his SickKids appointment in January 2016 when doctors tell him he is 'out of the woods.' (CBC)

Kael also recognized how Ireland helped him.

"I would thank him for helping all the kids and helping me get stronger, better, help me walking and stuff."

Ireland said he hopes to catch up with Kael soon.

"To see his successes and to where he's got to now is phenomenal and I wish him nothing but the best in the future," Ireland said.

But Ireland knows not every patient will have the same success.

"It's not always glamorous and it's not always an easy day," he said.

"If you really shoot for the stars for every patient, it's just unrealistic that you're going to get there. I think I try to keep myself as much in tune with reality and what we can typically expect from a certain patient given their medical diagnosis," Ireland explained.

Ireland wraps his session with Samantha Burgoyne and her parents Cassandra Shawanda and Dwayne Burgoyne. (Barry Smith/CBC)

As for baby Samantha, SickKids confirms she's moved with her family into a place at Ronald McDonald House, a home where ill children and their families live.

"You know, it makes you self-reflect as to how you might handle certain situations that these families go through, and I give them all the credit in the world," Ireland said about the difficult situations his patients' families go thorough.

But he's happy to help them through their journey.

"Even if there was one person you were able to help, or even a family you were able to help calm or help cope, that's really the most rewarding thing that you can take home with you at the end of the day."