Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children went on lockdown Sunday night after police received a call about a threat to public safety.

A call for a "suspicious threat" came in on a non-emergency line at around 10:15 p.m., according to police spokesperson Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu.

A Toronto police officer stands inside the Hospital for Sick Children after a threat was called in on Sunday night. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

For a little over an hour, the emergency entrance to the hospital was blocked by police as they set up a perimeter and investigated the scene. A roll down security gate was deployed at the entrance to the ER, and approximately eight police cruisers were parked at the corners of the building.

Officers cleared the scene by 11:30 p.m. after deeming the threat "unfounded," said Sidhu.

While police cleared the scene late Sunday, a spokesperson for the hospital said the lockdown was lifted at 6 a.m. Monday.

"Regular access has been restored to all doors and entrances to the hospital," Jessamine Luck told CBC News in an email.

"As always, the safety of patients and staff is our top priority."

Luck did not elaborate on the nature of the threat to the hospital.

Similar calls were made around the same time Sunday night to hospitals in Edmonton and Calgary. Toronto police say they are in contact with authorities in those regions.