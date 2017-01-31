City council will be asked this week to consider funding one of the city's longest-running track meets: the annual Harriet Tubman Games.

The games are traditionally held in North York's Esther Shiner Stadium, and focus on the city's young African-Canadian athletes. But organizers say music, dance and food are also part of the event, making it a community get-together, as well.

"Athletics isn't just about how high you can jump, or how fast you can run," Coun. James Pasternak, who authored the motion, told CBC Toronto Monday. "It brings together a whole range of qualities — teamwork, camaraderie.

"They're very important attributes in marginalized communities," said Pasternak, who represents Ward 10, York Centre, where the games are held.

Councillor James Pasternak (Ward 10, York Centre) will ask council this week to approve his motion asking staff to look into ways that the city can partner with organizers of the annual Harriet Tubman Games in his north Toronto ward. (CBC)

The motion asks councillors to have city staff look into ways the city can contribute to the games, whether it's offering the use of city facilities to contributing cash.

How much cash?

"Ideally we'd be looking close to six figures," Pasternak said

Pasternak also wants staff to look into a strategy for making the stadium the games' permanent home.

'A good starting point'

DeWitt Lee, one of the games' executives, said he's happy city hall may be interested in partnering with organizers.

He said $100,000 "would be a good starting point." Lee said staging the games is expensive because it requires booking facilities and finding cash for equipment.

"The history of these games is so rich," he told CBC Toronto on Monday. "Olympic champions have run in these games."

First held in 1971

The Harriet Tubman Games evolved from the old Black Track Meet, first held in 1971 as a way of encouraging young people to get involved in sports. Past participants have included Olympians Donovan Bailey, Ben Johnson, and Nicole Forrester, a high jumper who competed for Canada at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Olympic high jumper Nicole Forrester competed in the Harriet Tubman Games as a teenager. She returned as a spectator in 2015. (Noor Chaudhry/Harriet Tubman Community Organization)

Forrester competed in the Harriet Tubman Games as a teenager and returned in 2015 as a spectator.

She says as important as the meet can be for the development of young talent, it's especially important to remember the games' namesake, who helped escaped black slaves from the southern U.S. find their way to Canada in the 1800s, via a secret route referred to as the "Underground Railroad."

"The legacy of Harriet Tubman is sometimes forgotten," she said Monday. "She was part of the Underground Railroad, and we forget that history, and we're talking about someone making that trip across the border more than 30 times.

"For that reason alone it really resonates for me."