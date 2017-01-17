York police are are asking witnesses to come forward after a suspect opened fire on a Markham home on Monday night.

There were 7 adults and 2 children in the home at the time when bullets went through the front door and windows of the home. Nobody was injured.

"It's very lucky with at least 9 people in the home at the time, most of whom were asleep at the time this occurred and were woken up to those sounds - it's very lucky that nothing more serious took place," said Const. Andy Pattenden.

Police said they were called to the home on Risebrough Circuit for a report of the sound of gunshots around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings outside the home.

Witnesses told police a vehicle pulled up to the residence. A passenger then got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the front of the house before driving away.

"Our investigators do believe this was a targeted incident and that the community in the area is safe," said Pattenden.

Police canvassed the area last night in hopes of obtaining video surveillance from nearby homes.

They are asking for any witnesses to come forward to help identify the suspects and their vehicle.