A Beck taxi driver is "shaken" but uninjured after multiple shots were fired at his cab early Friday morning.

The driver was parked near Dundas and Sherbourne streets when a passenger jumped in the car, according to Kristine Hubbard, Beck Taxi's operations manager.

"I think he knew something bad would happen because he told the driver to get going but wasn't able to tell him where he wanted to go," she said in an interview.

Shots were fired at the car shortly after and the cab driver sped away. He dropped the passenger off near Yonge and Dundas.

Police say they received a call for sounds of gunshots at around 2 a.m. in relation to the incident.

This bullet hole marks where a bullet entered, but did not pierce through, the cab's door. (Grant Linton/CBC)

They have not yet identified a suspect and Kaitlyn Bell with Toronto police media relations say they have no further information on the passenger at this time.

The cab, which is being held at the owner's garage near Keele and Weston Streets, shows that it was a close call for the occupants of the car. There is a bullet hole in the driver's side door and a shattered glass window — also on the driver's side.

"I'm going to suggest this was luck," Hubbard said.

She adds that the driver is at home trying to recover from the shock.

"He's married, he has kids. I can't imagine what it would be like at their house right now," she told CBC Toronto.