Torontonians will be required to live at the home they rent out on short-term rental sites like Airbnb, but critics say new rules unveiled by the city Wednesday don't go far enough.

The rules are just suggestions at this point, but city staff are urging councillors to create a brand new zoning category for short-term rentals. If approved, Torontonians would be able to offer up to three short-term rental rooms, or their entire home, as well as a lawful secondary suite.

The report also suggests tenants would be allowed to rent out their primary residence.

Gregg Lintern, Toronto's acting chief planner, is set to brief reporters about the specifics at city hall this afternoon. Tracey Cook, the city's executive director of municipal licensing and standards, is also set to attend to handle questions about how the rules will be enforced.

Fairbnb, an advocacy group that's lobbied for stiffer regulations on short-term rentals, is already warning that allowing people to list secondary suites creates a loophole that will take potential long-term rental units off the market.

The group is warning that the changes could lead to hundreds of students and low-income residents being evicted from their rentals.

Multiple committees to discuss changes

Toronto has been grappling with a lack of affordable rental housing units, something chronicled by the CBC Toronto series No Fixed Address.

The city's report outlining the changes says the goal of the new zoning is to maximize the benefits people derive from running short-term rentals, like having the ability to rent out their own homes when they're not using them while also creating a "greater diversity in tourism accomodations."

However, the regulations are also intended to curb problems that have emerged, primarily the loss of affordable long-term rental opportunities, but also the loss of community stability — particularly in "vertical communities."

The recommendations come after a lengthy public consultation process. Two separate city committees will debate the changes next week.

Mayor John Tory's executive committee, meanwhile, is set to discuss how much tax the city will levy on both short-term rentals and hotels at its next meeting.