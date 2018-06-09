1,500 runners raise more than $225K for mental health program at Women's College

Hundreds of runners raised more than $225,000 early Saturday for a mental health program at Women's College Hospital in Toronto.

More than 1,500 people registered to run the 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre routes around the hospital in the sixth annual Shoppers Love. You. Toronto Run for Women. There was also a 1-kilometre "Little Step" for children.

This year's event broke previous attendance and fundraising records, according to Laura Zarnke, communications specialist for Women's College Hospital Foundation.

"We are very pleased with the turnout. We're very excited that we've raised more money again this year. It's great to see such support from our community, especially in support of such an important program," she said.

"It's been getting bigger every year."

Runners display the cheque for Women's College Hospital. (Cathy Carter/Supplied) The event is designed to raise awareness as well as money, she added.

"At Women's College Hospital, we are focused on closing health gaps for women. One of the largest gaps is that women experience depression and mental illness much more often than men. It's really in response to that gap that exists for women."

Dr. Valerie Taylor, psychiatrist-in-chief at the hospital, said the run enables people to talk about mental health issues facing women.

"This run is important because it was created to start generating a conversation around women's mental health and to really create a safe space for women to do that and to really try to reduce stigma," she said.

When people run to raise money for breast cancer research, they freely admit they and their relatives are survivors, but the same is not true of people and their relatives who have suffered mental health issues, she said.

"We are not as comfortable doing that around mental health yet. This run was created in order to make us more comfortable."

1 in 4 women experience depression

The run also raises much needed funds for the hospital's program, which includes clinical and research elements with an emphasis on the mental health needs of women. Its focus areas include trauma and abuse, reproductive life stages, medical psychiatry and refugee mental health.

One in four women will experience depression at some point in their lifetime, according to Taylor. There are "periods of increased vulnerability" for women, she explained, such as in the postpartum period and before menopause.

The hospital is developing "virtual care initiatives" to provide women with online resources, Taylor added.

Fantastic first 5K for my mini me with our awesome <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Westenders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Westenders</a> team in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShoppersLoveYou?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShoppersLoveYou</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RunForWomen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RunForWomen</a>. Thanks to all our donors supporting critical programs @ Women's College Hospital. And thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/ShopprsDrugMart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShopprsDrugMart</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/RunningRoom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RunningRoom</a> for a terrific event and so much <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/swag?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#swag</a>! <a href="https://t.co/APAI6gXFmW">pic.twitter.com/APAI6gXFmW</a> —@PatriciaYLai The event is sponsored by Shoppers Drug Mart and The Running Room.