A series of shootings in the city that injured two men and left several vehicles riddled with bullet holes kept Toronto police busy early New Year's Day.

"I would say it was a steady night," Const. Craig Brister, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told CBC News on Sunday.

Police found a vehicle that contained bullet holes at King Street West and Charlotte Street, near Spadina Avenue, after the first shooting took place around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

No one was injured, but two people have been arrested. No charges have been laid, Brister said.

Police responding to a sound of gunshots call King St & Charlotte.1 veh.stopped with bullet holes in it.Unknown injuries @TPS52Div #987 ^GL — @TPSOperations

The second shooting occurred minutes later when a man in his 20s was shot in the chest at St. Clair Avenue West and Scarlett Road.

The man was taken to hospital after 3 a.m. and is now in stable condition, Brister said.

Police have not released information about the suspects.

We are now responding to a shooting call,Scarlett Rd & St.Clair area.1 male shot in chest being driven to hospital.@TPS11Div #1064 ^GL — @TPSOperations

At 4:30 a.m., a number of vehicles were shot at near a banquet hall in the Toryork Drive and Weston Road area.

Toronto police said a man in his 30s checked himself into hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested.