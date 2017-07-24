Toronto police are urging residents in a northeast Scarborough neighbourhood to search their backyards for "anything out of place" after two men were killed in a shooting on the weekend.

Rinaldo Cole, 33, and Dwayne Campbell, 30, both of Toronto, were gunned down at a birthday party barbecue at a home in the Gennela Square and Morningview Trail area, near Morningside Avenue and Old Finch Avenue, at about 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Cole and Campbell's deaths mark the city's 24th and 25th homicides of the year.

Later that evening, a third man was killed only minutes away by car in the Empringham Drive and McLevin Avenue area, which is west of Morningside Avenue. That death is Toronto's 26th homicide of the year.

Police have not yet identified the man who was fatally shot in the latest homicide at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday and have not said if the shootings are related in any way.

Detectives are seeking witnesses to both shootings.

200 people at party when shooting took place

In the first case, police said about 200 people were at the party when the shooting occurred.

A woman, believed to be in her 20s, was also shot. The party was being held in her honour because it was her birthday. She was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. She has since been upgraded to serious but stable condition.

Autopsies were scheduled to be performed on the bodies on Monday. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin have been notified.

In a news release, police urged people at the party who witnessed the shooting to come forward and residents who live in the area to check their backyards for "anything out of place."

No suspect information was released.

Police officers could be seen going door to door after the second shooting, which occurred on Sunday evening, left a third man dead. (Adrian Cheung/CBC)

In the second case, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released because police said next of kin have not yet been notified.

In the second shooting, police said a man, described as brown, in his mid 20s, with some facial hair, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, was seen speeding away in a light-coloured four-door sedan. He was on McLevin Avenue.