A young man was rushed to hospital life-threatening condition after what police say appears to be a random shooting in an industrial area in the city's west end.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the Caledonia Road and Castlefield Avenue area just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

That's where they say a man, who police say is 19-years-old, was found seriously injured.

Toronto police Sgt. Len Nicholson told CBC Toronto the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the stomach.

The teen was rushed to a trauma centre, where Nicholson said he is in stable condition.

Police are now searching for at least two people in connection with the shooting. The suspects aren't believed to have been known to the victim, Nicholson said.

"There really isn't a lot of crime that goes on this area so it does appear to be a strange location for an incident like this," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 13 Division by calling 416-808-1300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.