Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the city's west end Sunday night as 21-year-old Said Ali.

Police say they were called to the Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street area just before midnight by a passerby who spotted a man lying in the street bleeding profusely.

When they arrived, they found the victim in critical condition suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ali was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Det. Joyce Schertzer told CBC Toronto Ali would have turned 22 in September.

No suspect information has been released.