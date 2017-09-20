Toronto police have released security video of the man they believe is connected to the the fatal shooting of real estate broker Simon Giannini at Michael's on Simcoe restaurant over the weekend.

Toronto police homicide detective Shannon Dawson showed the video to reporters at Toronto police headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

Dawson explained the video is a compilation of five clips captured inside and outside the restaurant on the night of the shooting. The video does not include the actual shooting, described by Dawson as a "brief encounter."

Security footage of suspect in Simon Giannini fatal shooting0:37

In the first clip, the gunman is seen entering the restaurant by heading down a set of stairs wearing a hooded sweater with an emblem on the left side of it.

"It appears to me to be a 'B' on his left chest and it appears that there is another portion of an emblem on the other side," Dawson told reporters.

Suspect wore dark coloured-clothing

Dawson noted that the security footage distorts colours and witnesses have told police the shooter was actually wearing dark-coloured clothing.

"So when looking at this video, don't just think about the colour, but think about the emblems, especially that emblem on the jacket. I find that to be quite distinctive," Dawson said.

Officers were called to Michael's on Simcoe at 100 Simcoe St., near Adelaide Street West and University Avenue, for a report of a shooting at 8:53 p.m. on Sept. 16. Giannini was shot while dining at the restaurant and later died in hospital.

Simon Giannini worked as a real estate broker at Royal LePage in Toronto. (Simon Giannini/Facebook)

The second video clip captures the gunman entering the front part of the restaurant and the third clip shows him entering the dining area.

A male captured on security video standing in the entrance of Michael's on Simcoe restaurant. (Lauren Pelley/CBC)

The third, fourth and fifth clips show the shooter running out of the restaurant and onto the street towards a vehicle.

Gunman captured on security camera footage outside of Michael's on Simcoe restaurant. (CBC)

Witnesses have described the man who shot Giannini to police as a male, black, with a medium build, between approximately five-foot-seven and five-foot-eleven. But the connection between the shooter and the victim is still unclear, said Dawson.

Toronto police homicide detective Shannon Dawson discusses security camera footage from the shooting at Michael's on Simcoe to reporters on Tuesday. (CBC)

"It is still very early in our investigation and we are keeping all options open ... We are not closed to either that it was someone that he knew or hired," said Dawson.

Police have still not released a motive for the shooting, but Dawson said there is nothing to indicate that Giannini had recently been involved in anything suspicious.

Dawson did tell reporters, "it appears that Mr. Giannini was targeted."

Witnesses have told Toronto police the gunman was last seen fleeing westbound on Pearl Street in a white SUV, but Dawson confirmed to reporters Tuesday the vehicle and handgun have not been recovered.

Second shooting at Michael's on Simcoe in two years

The shooting is the second at Michael's on Simcoe restaurant in about two years. On Sept. 20, 2015, two people in their 20s were wounded when two masked men entered the restaurant and opened fire.

But, Dawson confirmed "there is absolutely no relationship with that restaurant and this shooting as far as our investigation has shown at this point."

"The community and people who were at the restaurant have been very forthcoming, as has the restaurant itself with the staff. Everybody is being very cooperative with us."

Giannini's death is Toronto's 41st homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about Giannini's shooting is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).









