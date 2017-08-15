Police are searching for a black SUV after a shooting in which three people were injured near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle was seen fleeing the area after multiple shots were fired, police say.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Sheppard Av + Jane St

-Suspect vehicle seen fleeing scene

-Black SUV

-Officers searching area

Calls came in just after 5 p.m. reporting the sound of gunshots, Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim was located with minor injuries.

Three victims sustained non life-threatening injuries. Two of them were treated in hospital. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Mehrdad Nazarahari, a CBC video producer on the scene, reported seeing 15 police markers locating shell casings.