A man, 26, was shot to death on Friday night on a street in Toronto's west end.

Toronto police said they received several calls about gunfire in the area of Scarlett Road, south of Lawrence Avenue West, shortly after 11 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released because next of kin have not been notified yet.

The man is Toronto's 12th homicide victim of the year.

A Toronto police command vehicle is parked near the scene of a fatal shooting. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police said two men were seen fleeing the area.