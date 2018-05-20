Man dead, man seriously injured in shooting in Scarborough

A man is dead and another man is seriously injured after a shooting in a residential area of Scarborough early Sunday, Toronto police say.

The shooting occurred on Milford Haven Drive, near Greenock Avenue, close to Ellesmere Road and Scarborough Golf Club Road, at about 3 a.m., police said.

Both men were young adults, Toronto paramedics said. One was pronounced dead on scene.

Paramedics took the injured man to a trauma centre, according to Dan Hunter, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services.

Police from 43 Division said no suspect information is available. Police said they do not know what occurred immediately before the shooting.

No weapon has been recovered.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. The road is now taped off as officers investigate.