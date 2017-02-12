A man injured after he was shot repeatedly inside the kitchen of a restaurant in the west end on Saturday night.

Sgt. Kevin Van Schubert, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service's 11 Division, said police received a call about a shooting inside the kitchen of 9, which is located at 9 Roncesvalles Avenue, near Queen Street West, at about 10:30 p.m.

Van Schubert said a person entered the kitchen, shot the victim many times, then fled.

"Someone came in and shot the man and took off," he said.

Police appeal for help

The victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was rushed to hospital, where he is expected to undergo surgery on Sunday.

No suspect information is available. Police also said they have no information about a suspect vehicle.

Van Schubert said investigators have talked to witnesses inside the restaurant.

"They had some witnesses," he said. "The investigation is still early."

Police are appealing to the public for help in the investigation. Anyone with information about the case or who has video is urged to call Toronto Police Service at (416) 808-1100.