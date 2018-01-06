A 23-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot early Saturday in Regent Park, Toronto police say.

Staff Sgt. Darren Laing, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service's 51 Division, said police were called to Sackville Street, near Oak Street and Parliament Street, at 2:39 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Laing said three people arrived in a car to a location on Sackville Street. He said two of the three got out of the car and they exchanged words.

One person shot the other, got back into the vehicle, and the car sped off. Police did not indicate which direction the car was headed when it fled the scene.

The victim, a man, was found at the rear of a townhouse.

Laing said the man was rushed to hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Toronto police taped off part of an alley after the shooting. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Shooting: Sackville St/Oak Str. 1 male victim taken to hospital. Unk. condition. Police are on scene investigating. Anyone with info to call 51 Division 416-808-5100. ^ec#GO31049 — @TPSOperations