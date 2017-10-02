A club promoter was among the two men killed in a weekend shooting in a nightclub parking lot in the city's Port Lands.

Toronto police have not yet named the victims, telling CBC Toronto that next of kin have not been notified.

But in a statement, Ink Entertainment — which owns Rebel nightclub on Polson Street — confirmed one of the victims was an employee of the club.

"We are all deeply saddened by the tragic events of his death and would like to express our sincerest condolences to his family and friends for their loss," the statement reads.

"He was a warm and kind individual that was loved by many in the city and he will be missed."

The nightclub is working with Toronto police and will be increasing police and security presence on the street and in the parking lot, the statement continues.

Altercation happened before shooting, police believe

Police were called to 11 Polson St., outside the nightclub, at 3:12 a.m. on Sunday for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found two victims. Toronto paramedics said both men were suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second man was pronounced dead in hospital.

Det. Kathy Stephenson, of Toronto Police Service's homicide squad, told reporters on Sunday that police think an altercation took place in the parking lot before the shooting began.

Det. Kathy Stephenson, of Toronto Police Service's homicide squad, talks to reporters near the scene of a double shooting early Sunday. (CBC)

Police have spoken to several witnesses and have downloaded security camera video from the nightclub. ​

Stephenson said a black vehicle sped away from the scene and was last spotted northbound on the Don Valley Parkway on Sunday. It is not known how many people were in the vehicle at the time.

No suspect description has been released. The deaths are Toronto's 44th and 45th homicides of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or by texting TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).