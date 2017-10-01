Toronto police say two men are dead after a shooting in the city's Port Lands early Sunday.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police were called to Polson and Cherry Streets at 3:12 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found one man without vital signs and a second man with life-threatening injuries.

The first was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are canvassing the area for evidence.

Dave Viljakainen, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said both victims suffered gunshot wounds.

Staff Sgt. Dan Crosby, of Toronto Police Service's 51 Division, said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

No suspect information was available.